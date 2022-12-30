Will Smith’s Movie Emancipation Bombs @ Box Office





Nine months after actor, Will Smith slapped his colleague and comedian, Chris Rock at the Academy Awards the repercussions of his actions are sinking in, as his latest movie, a slave drama, Emancipation was snubbed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards last week, and bombed at the box office since its premiere.

RadarOnline.com reports that moviegoers were not so impressed either, as the movie with a $120 million production cost, recorded just an average of $3000 per screening. All of which dismayed the 54-year-old-actor, who had been targeting for a comeback.

“Will knows it’s a long road to redemption and a lot of folks won’t forgive him,” said an insider, “But this really rams it home.”

The insider further told RadarOnline.com that actor Tom Cruise has been avoiding the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star, who has been trying to reconnect, hang out with him and brainstorm on some projects.

“A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will’s comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even…





Source: Leadership Newspaper