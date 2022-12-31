2023: Nigerian Professionals In Europe Assure Atiku Of 1m Votes





Ahead of February 2023 presidential election, a Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Europe, under the aegis of Nigerian Professionals for Atiku Abubakar in Europe, has promised to mobilise not less than one million votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming poll.

The forum said it desires a more secured, economically bouyant and better country for all, hence the need to support an experienced and well-prepared leader against other presidential candidates in the race.

In a statement released Saturday and signed by the Europe Coordinator of the group, Collins Osazee Idahosa, the Forum of Nigerians in Diaspora said it has appointed 23 coordinators across different countries in Europe as part of strategies to achieve the target goal.

Some of the coordinators include; Bridget Omoregie for Ireland, Roland Edomwonyi for Sweden, Sylvester Idahosa for Spain, Osariemen Erhabor for Finland, Solomon Obazee for England, Alex Okitikpi for France,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper