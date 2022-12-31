Buhari Approves Appointment Of New FRSC Boss, Reappoints Adeyeye As NAFDAC DG  





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executives and renew tenure of others at some of the federal parastatals and agencies.

This was contained in a statement Friday night by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and signed by Director of Information in the office, Willy Bassey.

According to the release, President Buhari ratified the appointment of Dauda Ali Biu as the Corp Marshal/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) effective December 23, 2022 for an initial term of four years.

Also, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye was re-appointed as Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), effective December 1, 2022 for a final term of five years.

Equally, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila was re-appointed as Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) effective November 21, 2022 for a final term of four years.

Meanwhile,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper