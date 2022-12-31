Buhari  Approves New Appointments/Renewals





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executives and renewed tenures of others at some federal parastatals and agencies.

This is contained in a statement yesterday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and signed by Director, Information in his office, Willy Bassey.

According to the release, President Buhari ratified the appointment of Dauda Ali Biu as the Corp Marshal/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) effective 23rd December, 2022 for an initial term of four years.

Also, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye was re-appointed as Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), effective 1st December 2022 for a final term of five years.

Equally, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila was re-appointed as Director-General National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) effective 21st November 2022 for a final term of four years.

Source: Leadership Newspaper