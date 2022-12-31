Gov Emmanuel Signs N700bn 2023 Budget Into Law





Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has assented to the State’s N700 billion ‘Budget of Completion’ as passed by the State House of Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year.

The new figure, as against the N697.005 earlier presented by the governor to the House, emanated from a 0.4% upward review by the House of Assembly, amounting to N2.999 billion, to accommodate some statewide intervention on roads, which now comprises recurrent expenditure of N344.005 billion and N355.995 billion capital expenditure.

Governor Emmanuel, performing the brief signing ceremony during an expanded State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, on Friday, at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Uyo, thanked the State Legislature, Budget Office and all other agencies that played roles towards the timely passage of the 2023 budget and successes recorded by his administration in the various areas of development.

He affirmed that collaborative efforts by all stakeholders in the budgeting process have aided the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper