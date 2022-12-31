I Did My Best For Nigeria, Buhari Says In Last New Year Message





As his administration gradually winds down, President Muhammadu Buhari has given himself a pat on the back saying he did his best to serve Nigeria.

In his 2023 New Year message to Nigerians, Buhari expressed the hope that the next president will pick up the baton and continue his good legacies.

According to him, “as we welcome the New Year, let us look with hope to 2023, a year to move forward as a Nation towards unity, progress, and prosperity.

“I offer my own personal felicitations, mindful of the various opinions and interpretations of our executive legacies. I welcome and accept both the accolades and criticisms in an equal measure secure in the conviction that I did my best to serve our dear country Nigeria

“And I pray that the next President will also pick up the baton and continue the race to make Nigeria one of the leading countries of the world by the end of this century.”

President Buhari said each New Year is an opportunity to reflect on the past year, reposition,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper