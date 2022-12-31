Police Raid IPOB Cell In Rivers, Arrest 10 Suspected Members





The Rivers State Police Command said it raided a suspected cell operated by the disbanded Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Oyigbo in Oyigbo local government area of the State and arrested 10 suspected members of the outlawed group.

The Command also said it raided the training camp and cells of an illegal security outfit, Civilian JTF, in Ahoada Town in Ahoada East local government area and Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of the State and arrested seven suspected members of the illegal security outfit.

The Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, who disclosed these to journalists in Port Harcourt, said four of those arrested during the raid on IPOB cell, were identified to be the mastermind of the burning down of Oyigbo Police Station during the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

Effiong said: “We got an intelligence that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have started reestablishing cells in Rivers State. We had to work on that intelligence and we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper