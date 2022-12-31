Siblings Kidnap Woman, 9-yr-old Son For Money-making Rituals In Ogun





Men of the Ogun State Police Command, on Friday, arrested two brothers of the same parents; Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde, who conspired to kidnap a woman and her 9-year-old son for money-making rituals in Oja-Odan community of Yewa North local government area of the State.

The suspects were apprehended following a complaint lodged by the Village Head (Baale) of the community, who informed the Police at the Oja-Odan Divisional Police Headquarters that the two brothers were overheard negotiating on telephone on how to sell human beings either in parts or alive depending on how the buyer wants them for money-making rituals.

LEADERSHIP gathered that one of the suspects, Ayomide had on Thursday lured his 45-year-old lover, Taye Oluwole, to accompany him along with her 9-year-old son, Remilekun, to his (Ayomide) father’s village for the purpose of celebrating the New Year festivity, which the woman innocently consented to.

While on the way to Oja-Odan, the suspect allegedly had…





Source: Leadership Newspaper