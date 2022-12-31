The Sterling One Foundation Raises Awareness Against Gender-based Violence  





The Sterling One Foundation has held a screening of the movie ‘Chatroom’ to raise awareness of the various forms of abuse against women, the cultural traits that fuel them, and the resources available to victims as part of its initiatives to reduce instances of gender-based violence in Nigeria and honour the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The screening, which was held at Ebonylife Cinemas, also featured an interactive session that allowed viewers to share their thoughts on what could be done to reduce violence against women and girls, drawing insights from their various communities.

Annually, the United Nations marks the ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign, which kicks off on November 25 and runs until December 10, to get more people to participate in ending the abuse of women in all its forms.

The campaign, formally acknowledged in 1999, focuses on raising public awareness and influencing policy to combat discriminatory practices and defend…





Source: Leadership Newspaper