Wike Leading G-5 Governors To Doom – Ohanaeze Youths





The Ohanaeze N’digbo Youth Council Worldwide has advised Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to end their romance with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, saying he was leading them to doom.

A statement issued yesterday by the national president of the group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the advice became necessary to avoid regrets.

Okwu said the two governors who are running for political positions in their respective states, would do themselves great injustice by endorsing a candidate of another political party.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is an asset we will need in the senate as he has the experience needed to attract federal presence. However, should Wike lure them into endorsing another presidential candidate, it could backfire and cost him the ticket.

“We have it on good authority that the PDP national leadership has concluded plans not just to expel the governors from the party but to dissolve their state executives. This should not be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper