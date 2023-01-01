2023: Obasanjo Blasts Tinubu, Says APC Candidate’s ‘Emi Lokan’ Wrong Mentality To Nigeria’s Leadership





With Less than two months to the commencement of the 2023 general elections, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his ‘Emi Lokan’ (It’s My Turn) claim, saying such was a wrong attitude and mentality to present Nigeria’s leadership.

The former president, who berated Tinubu in an Open Letter to Nigerians on New Year Day, specifically demanded that Nigerian youths must rise up and vote the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the next President of Nigeria in 2023, so as to rescue their future from the hands of those intending to ruin it.

“Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now. They cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper