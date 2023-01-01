All You Need To Know About Europe-based Ghanian Rapper TBKOfficixl





Either back home or in the diaspora, Africans have continously expoused the fact that all they require is an environment to showcase that they are super-talented. Someone who is again proving that to be the absolute truth is Agyei Roland, fondly known as TBKOfficixl.

TBKOfficixl is a Ghanaian rap artiste based in Austria, where he enjoys great amount of support by his fanbase. His fluency in German language, the official language spoken in the small European country of his residence, is extraordinary and exceptional.

Agyei Roland flows effortlessly in the language, which makes him unique and attractive to curious fans of hip hop; the genre in which he does his music. As he continues to get attention across the world, his fanbase keeps growing as music lovers flood all international music streaming platforms to have a taste of this music sensation. He employs hardline and explicit lyrics to pass across his message.

TBKOfficixl hit the international limelight in 2017, when he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper