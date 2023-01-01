As 2023 Begins Today





Welcome on board the new year of our Lord-2023. This is the day, the hour, the week, the month and the year the good Lord has made for us to rejoice and be glad in it. As people privileged to be alive, we must give God praise and thanks for His sufficient grace and mercies upon us all through the year. From January to December 2022, alot has happened and some incidents have consumed many people. To have survived the unprecedented and precarious insecurity, economic crisis, dynamic poverty, kidnappings, terrorism, floodings, misgovernance, etc is to thank God immensely. Many have died because they could not afford 500 naira to buy their daily medications for high blood pressure and many have died because they could not afford to know what is their medical problem. We are not more than those who have left, we are only lucky to be alive. Alot of people who started the previous year with us could not make it to yesterday being the last day of the year. Some even died minutes or…





Source: Leadership Newspaper