Gov Adeleke Suspends 2 Top Govt Officials Over Abuse Of Office





Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the immediate suspension of the Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency (OHIS), Dr. Niyi Oginni, and the Head of the Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Adebukola Olujide, over alleged abuse of office by the duo.

He also directed the Public Procurement Agency and other relevant government agencies to immediately kick off the process of recovering all outstanding tender fees on contract awards, JVAs, MoUs, etc, to which the State Government was a party in the last four years.

A statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, the State capital, on Saturday, by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated that Governor Adeleke further announced an holistic investigation of the Public Procurement Agency (the Due Process Office) to determine the extent of its culpability in the non-remittance of tender fees to the State’s treasury and contract manipulation in the last four years.

The suspension of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper