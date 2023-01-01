JUST-IN: Obasanjo Endorses Peter Obi For President





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has openly endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the February 2023 presidential election.

Obasanjo made this known in his New Year message titled “My appeal To All Nigerians Particularly Young Nigerians.”

The former president noted that none of the presidential candidates is a saint, but when compared in terms of knowledge, discipline and what they can offer, Obi has an edge over others.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria…





Source: Leadership Newspaper