NPFL: NFF, IMC Seal N10bn Partnership Deal





Nigeria Football Federation and the Interim Management Committee have secured a 10-year partnership deal that worth Ten Billion Naira (N10 billion) with GTI Group.

The deal is for the improvement of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

This deal, according to the GMD of GTI Group, Mr.Abubakar Lawal, will cover title sponsorship, broadcast rights, match officials’ indemnities, infrastructure development, properties, and ensuring that the 20 premier league clubs become independent of government sponsorship.

The projection by the group for the NPFL is expected to hit a mega figure of about N10 Billion in 2023/33 when the contract runs out, an insider revealed.

“We expect that between now and the first three years of this deal, the Nigerian domestic league should have players in the NPFL earning about N1million at least as salary,” the GMD said.

“It’s going to be massive, it’s pure business, and the clubs will stand to benefit a lot that will make them to stop…





Source: Leadership Newspaper