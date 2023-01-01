On Power Shift We Stand 





In the light of the fact that Governor Nyseom Wike of Rivers state, a leading member of the G5, has claimed that some APC Governors are meeting with Waziri Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, in Dubai and elsewhere (an allegation which I cannot possibly confirm or deny), I am constrained to make the following submission.

For those that may be attending such meetings or are considering the possibility of doing so kindly consider the following.

A violation of the sacred covenant and betrayal of the honorable commitment of a power shift to the South in 2023 will take us back to the June 12th 1993 crisis and will have grave consequences for democracy and our national unity. Nigerians were NOT born slaves and will NEVER be slaves.

An Atiku Presidency woul represent a violation of that sacred covenant and would be manifestly unjust to the people of the South.

There can be no peace where there is no justice and there can be no unity where there is no peace.

If Waziri…





Source: Leadership Newspaper