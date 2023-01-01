Policyholders, Brokers Seek Suspension Of New N15,000 3rd Party Motor Insurance Rate





Insurance policyholders as well as brokers across the country are seeking suspension of the new N15,000 rate for third-party motor insurance, which is expected to commence today, 1st of January, 2023, LEADERSHIP can exclusively reveal.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had earlier issued a circular reviewing rates for Motor Insurance effective January 1, 2023, hence, raiding the current rate by 200 per cent.

Believing that proper stakeholders’ engagement were not carried out before announcing the new rate which its implementation was also expected to commence about two weeks after announcement, the policyholders and insurance brokers called for more time and engagement before the new rate becomes effective.

In a statement signed by the executive secretary/chief executive officer(CEO), Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Mr. Tope Adaramola, and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, the council said, there were intense mixed reactions by its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper