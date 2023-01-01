Tinubu Denies Meeting G-5 Governors In UK





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has refuted media reports suggesting that he met with five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in London.

The five PDP governors popularly referred to as as G-5 had on Friday also spurned the said reports of their meeting with Tinubu in London and that they took a decision on the presidential candidate to support for the 2023 presidential poll.

Describing the reports of his meeting with the G-5 as stories written in bad faith with evil intention, the former Lagos governor yesterday said “they were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors.”

He warned those writing unsubstantiated reports and peddling rumours about him to stop doing so.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the APC standard bearer said his trip to London was a routine, as it has been for him to spend sometime in London to rest before proceeding to Saudi Arabia for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper