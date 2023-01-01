Wanted Terror Kingpin Escapes As NAF Airstrikes Kill 16 In Zamfara





Airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Saturday, targeting wanted terrorist kingpin, Gwoska Dankarami, killed 16 terrorists in Zamfara State.

Sources revealed that Gwoska Dankarami escaped death by the whiskers when the airstrikes of the Nigerian military targeted his hideout, along Kaura Namoda Road in Zurmi local government area of the State.

Though he escaped, several of his foot soldiers were eliminated by the NAF jets’ rockets.

According to military sources, the well-planned and coordinated air operations carried out in the early hours of Saturday, targeted Dankarami’s hideout with the intent of eliminating the terrorist kingpin, but he escaped with serious injuries.

A reliable and impeccable source privy to the modus operandi of the terrorist kingpin has confirmed overhearing the terrorist lamenting on the determination of the military to eliminate him and his family.

“He was also heard to have complained bitterly on the New…





Source: Leadership Newspaper