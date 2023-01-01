Wike: God Won’t Give Power To The Wicked, Treacherous





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he and his allies of the G5 group are never playing God as to determine who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

The governor stated this in reaction to statement, which said the next president is for Nigeria, not G5 governors.

Wike, who spoke at the flag-off of Ogbo-Ihugbodo Road in Ahoada-East local government area of the state, said those behind the statement should have known that even if God gives power, it should not be given to the wicked.

“Don’t be treacherous in life because you want power. God will never give power to the wicked. Our hands are clean we have not done anything wrong.

“All we are saying is, do things in a way all of us will have sense of belonging, that all of us will believe that we are together,” he said.

The governor explained that members of the G5 believe in the omnipotence of God and always align their various affairs to such, which is why they keep getting stronger by the day.

Leadership Newspaper