2023: Financing 2023 Budget Amidst Soaring Debts, Servicing Stocks Remain Strong Concerns





The year 2022 was supposed to be the year of full recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant woes, however, the Russia-Ukraine war put a damper on any growth forecast as food inflation surged globally.

With inflation having surged to record highs in many countries across the globe in 2022, the trend is expected to begin to slide down in 2023. For

For Nigeria, while the rising inflation is expected to temper and begin a downward trend, the major challenge for economic managers will be financing the country’s 2023 budget and more so due to already very high public debt stock. With total public debt at N44.06 trillion as at the end of the third quarter of 2022, analysts expect that the debt burden will continue to soar.

The chief executive officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, said he expects Nigeria’s debt profile to hit N70 trillion this year.

Dr Yusuf, a former director general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce…





Source: Leadership Newspaper