2023: God Will Keep Obasanjo Alive To Witness Atiku Presidency – Melaye





Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to the endorsement of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying he prayed for the elder statesman to be alive to witness Atiku Presidency in 2023.

LEADERSHIP reports that former President Obasanjo had on New Year Day openly endorsed the LP presidential candidate ahead of the February 25, 2023 election.

Obasanjo made this known in his New Year message titled “My appeal To All Nigerians Particularly Young Nigerians.”

The former president noted that none of the presidential candidates was a saint, but when compared in terms of knowledge, discipline and what they can offer, Obi has an edge over others.

JUST-IN: Obasanjo Endorses Peter Obi For President

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper