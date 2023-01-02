5 Killed, 4 Injured As ‘Drunk’ Driver Rams Car Into New Year Party In Oyo





No fewer than five persons have been killed on New Year Day when a man deliberately rammed his car into a group of friends at a party, knocking down over 10 persons in Oyo State.

Our correspondent gathered that due to the tragic incident, Akinmorin community in Afijio local government area of the State was thrown into a state of confusion and mourning in the early hours of Sunday.

It was further gathered that four other persons critical injured in the incident.

According to an eyewitness, the victims were among the people holding a New Year open party at Baba Ode area of the community when the motorist drove to the area on high speed. He was said to be a friend to many of them as he visited the place often to unwind.

It was learnt that some of the partying friends, who were shocked at his speed, confronted him for driving at such speed, knowing fully well that it was night that residents were returning from church and mosques after the crossover service.

The confrontation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper