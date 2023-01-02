Atiku, Cohorts Frustrated Zoning Of PDP Presidential Ticket To South – Wike





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has taken a swipe at those accusing him and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State of frustrating the micro-zoning of the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to South-East geopolitical zone.

The governor said he had always believed and supported concerted effort towards ensuring that the presidency was zoned to the South.

Wike spoke at Itu Bridge Head, in Itu community, Emohua local government area of Rivers State, venue of the flag-off of the Akpabu-Odido Road project on Monday.

He said: “I was one of those who led the campaign that the party’s chairmanship should go to the North because I believe the presidency should go to the South.

“I attended meetings of Southern Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties from Delta to Lagos to Enugu States, where we agreed that presidency should come to the South.”

The governor insisted that while the Southern cross-party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper