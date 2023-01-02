Couple Burnt To Death As Unknown Assailants Set House Ablaze In Ogun





Tragedy struck a couple in Ogun State, on Sunday, as a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kehinde Fatinoye, alongside his wife, Bukola, died in a mysterious fire incident that engulfed their residence at the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Abeokuta metropolis, the State capital.

The incident, which occurred shortly after the couple returned from the Crossover Service to usher in the New Year at the early hours of on Sunday, also resulted in the kidnap of one of their children and housemaid.

The incident, however, is coming just as an 82-year-old retired athletic coach simply identified as Majekodunmi, was also feared dead in another inferno that ravaged his residence at the Federal Housing Estate, Olomoore, in the Abeokuta North local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the assailants, suspected to be kidnappers, had invaded the Fatinoyes’ residence at around 3am and set the building ablaze, which resulted in the death of the CBN…





Source: Leadership Newspaper