Gov Bello Promises More Development In Kogi





Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello has assured the residents of the state that he will deliver more dividends of democracy to them.

Bello said the year 2023 holds great hope for Nigeria and her peoples even as he declared that over the last seven years his administration had ensured that Kogi State is firmly set on a trajectory that would see her emerge prosperous and enviable among states in the country.

The governor in his New Year message extended his wishes for a great year to Nigerians and particularly Kogi citizens, even as he scored his administration high in performance.

“As recently as January 2016 when we took over, Kogi State was largely not on the list of choice places to live and do business, but today, we offer levels of security, unity and prosperity that many have found attractive – hence the influx of new people into our state which was widely reported by both local and international media,” he noted.

The governor said President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit last…





Source: Leadership Newspaper