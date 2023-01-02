JUST-IN: Gunmen Slaughter APC Chairman, Older Brother In Sokoto 





Unknown gunmen, Saturday night, stormed the residence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Asara Ward, Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto State, Alhaji Iliya Agajiba, and killed him in cold blood.

Also shot dead was late Agajiba’s older brother, who came on a rescue mission to his brother’s house.

A resident of the community, Malam Abdullahi Gwadabawa, who hinted our correspondent of the dastardly act, narrated that the assailants numbering about 15 and armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Asara Community on Saturday night.

However, some people in the area linked the gruesome murder of the duo to political assassination while others said it was part of the banditry happening around the area.

Recall that Gwadabawa local government area is among the areas worse-hit by the activities of bandits in the Eastern flank of Sokoto State.

Our correspondent further gathered that the gunmen also rustled cows and carted away some properties, reasonable amount…





Source: Leadership Newspaper