No One Can Stop Elections In South-East – IPOB





The Youth Wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, said that despite the threat by the Simon Ekpa-led faction of the separatist group that there won’t be elections in the South-East region of Nigeria, there must be elections in Igboland in 2023.

In a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Ndubuisi Igwekani (Agu Biafra), a copy of which was made available to journalists, he commended the efforts and determination of Nigerian youths to recover the country through their choice of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

He noted that it was Nigerians that brought Obi out, and their goal was genuine, to recover Nigeria, hence IPOB cannot be the stumbling block.

“If they have chosen Peter Obi, South-East cannot be the stumbling block. We cannot be seen as the problem,” he said.

Igwekani insisted that Simon Ekpa must withdraw any order against peaceful conduct of elections in the South-East if he was truly in the struggle.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper