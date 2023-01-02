Police Rescue Kidnapped Permanent Secretary In Plateau





The Plateau State Police Command has rescued Engr. Alexander Plangnan, the Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Works, who was kidnapped in his official Hilux vehicle at the gate of his residence at State Low-cost Housing in Jos North LGA of the State by four unknown gunmen.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, he said immediately the report of the kidnap was received, the scene of the incident was visited by the DPO of Rantya, SP Ayuba Iliya, and his team while investigation was intensified.

He explained that through the combined efforts of Rantya and Jengre Police Divisions and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Plateau State Police Command, the victim was rescued and his vehicle was recovered at Mistali village of Bassa LGA of the State same day.

The statement further added that one Jerry Moret, who was knocked down by the hijacked Hilux vehicle controlled by the kidnappers during the attack, has been taken to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper