FCT IDPs Seek UNHCR Support Over Forced Demolition





Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Durumi camp, Abuja has called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the federal government to come to their aid amid the demolition of the camp.

This is even as ActionAid Nigeria said it is deeply concerned by the plights of these displaced persons and as always called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to halt the demolition.

LEADERSHIP reports that the FCTA on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 demolished the Durumi IDPs camp.

However, since the demolition of the IDPs Camp, over 300 households, with 65 per cent women and children have been living in dire and inhumane conditions and in need of immediate help.

The chairman, Durumi, Camp, Ibrahim Ahmadu, who disclosed this during a press conference heralding the distribution of relief materials to the IDPs by ActionAid Nigeria, called on UNHCR, federal government, and Borno State government to come to their aid.

He urged the FCDA to discontinue the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper