IGP Streamlines Indiscriminate Police Investigation Processes





In a bid to strengthen the criminal justice system and standardise investigation processes in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered a streamlining of all Police investigative processes, to prevent duplication of investigation via indiscriminate petitions.

The IGP also warned against indiscrimate transfer of cases initiated by individuals and groups, who have been indicted in initial investigations as a way to frustrate diligent investigation process and truncate criminal justice delivery.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP gave the directives while reviewing and dealing with files/cases in response to complaints on indiscriminate transfers of cases from Zonal/State Commands and other investigative units of the Force by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Intelligence Bureau and other Force headquarters-based investigation outfits under the guise of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper