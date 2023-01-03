Ikeja Electric Engages NSCDC On Equipment Protection





Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), as part of her efforts to ensure safety of equipments for stable electricity across its network, has collaborated with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

Speaking during a meeting with the Lagos State NSCDC Command, the head, Legal and Regulatory, Ikeja Electric, Babatunde Osadare, commended the agency and the Police for their tremendous support in protecting Ikeja Electric’s infrastructure and ensuring that vandals are arrested and prosecuted.

While applauding their efforts, Osadare stated that, it was important to let the agency know that vandalism is still on the increase; hence the need to urgently intervene.

He stressed that, these nefarious activities are sabotaging the company’s efforts to provide excellent service delivery. He further mentioned that affected communities may experience extended power outage due to the acts of vandals.

According to him, Ikeja Electric is looking forward to a more robust collaborative working…





Source: Leadership Newspaper