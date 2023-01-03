Insecurity: Southern Kaduna Replaces Annual Festival With Prayer Summit 





Sequel to renewed attacks by bandits in Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura local government area of Kaduna State, the popular annual AFAN Festival, which normally ushers in the New Year in the area, has been replaced with a Prayer Summit.

Recall that bandits had on December 18, 2022 attacked Malagum 1 and Sokong communities in the local government area and killed 40 persons with a vow to strike again to kill more people in the area.

However, the Prayer Summit, which was organised by the Chiefdom in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Global Peace Foundation – Nigeria on Sunday, was aimed at praying for the land, her people and the repose of the souls of those killed during the attacks, as well as an end to the barbaric attacks.

The occasion, which had the theme ‘Looking Up To God In Times Of Trouble’, drew participants from both the Christian and Muslims faiths.

Speaking earlier at his palace in Kagoro, the Chief of Kagoro, Dr. Ufuwai Bonet, said his people now live…





Source: Leadership Newspaper