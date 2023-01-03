OBJ Endorsing Obi: Nigeria Can’t Afford Another Shipwreck – Conscience Bureau





A South-West Political Group, the Conscience Bureau (CB) on Monday asked Nigerians not to be wary of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The group charged Nigerians not to be swayed by such an endorsement, said it could lead the nation to a shipwreck just like in 2015 when the former president endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari who was the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate at the time.

The group however declared that only the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, can be trusted with the onerous task of salvaging Nigeria at this period.

The group recalled that Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, acting on his premonition, had said that Obasanjo’s endorsement of Buhari’s presidential ambition on December 13, 2013 could lead the nation to a shipwreck.

The APC led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and its other leaders had sought and got Obasanjo’s endorsement of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper