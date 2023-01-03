Okowa Deplores Doctor’s Murder, Orders Urgent Investigation





The governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has deplored the gruesome murder of a medical doctor, Uyi Iluobe, in a hospital in the State.

The deceased was allegedly attacked and killed by the relatives of a patient at a hospital in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of the State.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the State capital, on Tuesday, the governor said that the act of the assailants was barbaric and reprehensible.

He charged the security agencies to intensify investigation into the dastardly act, and that they should leave no stone unturned to fish out the assailants and bring them to justice.

Okowa said that the killing of the medical doctor was unjust and unprovoked, adding that it was an act by agents against peace and progress in the State, and should be flayed by every well-meaning Deltan.

He commiserated with the family…





Source: Leadership Newspaper