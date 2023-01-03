Sokoto PDP Takes Campaign To Silame, Wamakko As Ex-Gov’s Nephew Dumps APC 





In continuation of its statewide campaign for the forthcoming gubernatorial, National Assembly, and State Assembly elections, the campaign train of the Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was in Silame local government area of the State on Sunday, where it was received by an unprecedented jubilant crowd.

At the rally in Silame, the party received a major boost ahead of the upcoming elections as 17,299 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) joined the PDP. They included the APC Youth Leader in the Local Government, Vice Chairman, and some other executive members of the party.

Receiving the defectors, the State chairman of the PDP, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo, assured them that PDP will accommodate them and carry them along in all party activities.

Also speaking, Governor Tambuwal highlighted the achievements of his administration and ongoing interventions in the area. He also informed the gathering that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper