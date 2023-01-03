Unsettled By Obasanjo’s Letter, Presidency Hits Back





Apparently miffed by critical comments against the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his public letter in which he endorsed Mr Peter Obi for president in the 2023 general elections, the presidency has hit back at Obasanjo, saying his tenure as present was a bad time for Nigeria and her democracy.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, listed four issues on which he tackled the former president.

He said, “One is that he will not stop attacking President Muhammadu Buhari because the former president won’t stop being jealous of anyone who beats him to a new record in the nation’s development process.

“President Buhari is ahead of Chief Obasanjo in all fields of national development and to do that is cardinal sin to Obasanjo whose hallucinations tell him that he is the best ever to lead Nigeria and there will never be another one better than him. President Buhari just…





Source: Leadership Newspaper