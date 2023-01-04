3 Years After, Federal Govt Inaugurates New NDDC Board





The federal government, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The new board has as Chairman a former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie and Samuel Ogbukwu as Managing Director.

While inaugurating the Board in Abuja, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, urged Board members to immediately hit the ground running by implementing recommendations of the Report of the Forensic Audit of the Commission carried out in 2019.

Umana charged the Board to look into allegations of irregular employment from 2019 and follow up on the ongoing personnel audit in the Commission.

He said, “Every contract above the threshold of management is to be referred to the Ministerial Tender Board of the Federal Executive Council.

“Any breach of contract approval limit will attract severe sanctions.”

Umana, who encouraged members to focus on the completion of ongoing projects, advised them to shun the lure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper