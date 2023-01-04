Assassination Attempt: Ihedioha, Onyereri Visit Ugochinyere, Condemn Attack





Immediate-past governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has condemned the assassination attempt on the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ideato federal constituency in the 2023 elections, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

This is even as the party’s Senatorial candidate for Imo West (Orlu Zone) berated the attackers for their action.

The two politicians spoke during separate solidarity visits to Ugochinyere in his country home at Akokwa, in Ideato North local government area of the State, following the attack of his convoy a fortnight ago by unknown assailants.

Ihedioha in his remarks described Ugochinyere as a beacon of light, and an enigma of truth, even as he called on him to remain resilient and resolute, focused and patriotic in his quest for a better Nigeria.

According to Ihedioha, the attack on Ugochinyere was intended to silence, intimidate and dissuade him from fighting against plots to rig the 2023 elections before the time, as well as exposing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper