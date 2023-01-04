Court Stops DSS, Police, CCB From Investigating INEC Chairman Over Asset Declaration





The plans to scuttle the 2023 general election by removing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, from office, failed on Wednesday, as the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Garki, quashed the allegations of false asset declaration against him.

The Court went ahead to bar security agencies from investigating Prof. Yakubu over his valid assets declaration.

In the Originating Summons marked FCT/HC/GAR/CV/47/2022 by Somadina Uzoabaka against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Claimant sought, among other things, an order of mandatory injunction directing and compelling the INEC Chairman to recuse, excuse and exclude himself and or step down as the Chairman of INEC pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies.

The plaintiff also sought an order of court stopping the INEC Chairman from holding…





Source: Leadership Newspaper