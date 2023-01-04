CP Orders Probe As Family Loses 2 Children In Mystery Fire





Disturbed by circumstances surrounding the death of two children of same parents roasted by mystery fire in Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State, the commissioner of police (CP), Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, has ordered “diligent but discreet investigations into the immediate and remote causes of the sad incident.”

The CP, who spoke through the police command’s public relations officer, SP Odiko Macdon yesterday said, “The CP is very miffed over the sad incident, and has accordingly ordered for a full scale investigation with a view to unraveling the remote and immediate causes of the incident, and to bring whoever is, or are involved to book.”

The police chief, who said the team of investigators had since swung into action, assured that he would stop at nothing in getting to the roots of the matter, and warned perpetrators of violence that relevant sections of the law would be invoked to ensure justice was served against offenders.

Source: Leadership Newspaper