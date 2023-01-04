Doctor Used Threats To Force Minor Into Sexual Activities, Witness Tells Court





A prosecution witness, Mrs Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode, has told a Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja that 57-year-old medical director, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, used threat and coercion to force his wife’s niece into sexual activities.

The witness, who is a child forensic interview specialist, also told the trial judge, Justice Ramon Oshodi, that the defendant took advantage of the girl’s naivety by telling her that virginity is no longer in vogue.”

Olaleye, who is the founder of Optimal Care Centre was arraigned before the court on an alleged two-count charge of defilement and sexual penetration against a minor.

The defendant allegedly committed the offences between February 2020 and November 2021 on Layi Ogunbambi Close, Maryland, Lagos.

Olaleye was also accused of sexually assaulting the survivor by penetrating her mouth with his penis.

The alleged offences, according to the state, contravened Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper