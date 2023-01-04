JUST-IN: Bauchi Emirate Council Sacks Kingmaker For ‘Disrespecting’ Gov Bala 





The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved with immediate effect the removal of Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as member of the Council over what it described as disloyalty and disrespect to Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

A letter for the removal of Kirfi, who held the Wazirin Bauchi title, dated Tuesday, January 3, 2023, signed by the Council secretary, Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad, reads: “I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs with reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December, 2022.

“The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It, therefore, directed for your removal with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate.”

However, there were no details regarding how the traditional title holder disrespected the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper