Kwankwaso Flags Off Campaign In Edo, Seeks Support For NNPP Candidates





Large crowd of supporters of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and that of its Edo Central senatorial candidate, Okoduwa Akhigbe, Tuesday evening, besieged the party’s secretariat in Esan North-East local government area of Edo State to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, where the latter urged the people to vote for the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

This is as Akhigbe at his Uromi Ward 2, said he remained the candidate to beat in the forthcoming Edo Central senatorial election and noted that Nigerians were tired of the failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated that the NNPP was the party of the people that can rescue the nation from the present socio-economic quagmire the country is faced with and appealed to the people to come out en mass on Election Day to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, and all other NNPP…





Source: Leadership Newspaper