NUPENG Threathens Nationwide Strike, Accuses Security Agents Of High-handedness 





The relief being experienced by Nigerians at petrol retail outlets across the country over availability of the petroleum products, may be shortlived as the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (PTD-NUPENG) has threatened strike action over what they described as illegal activities and high-handedness of security agents, particulalrly the Military Task Force operating in the Port Harcourt zone of the Union in Rivers State.

National Chairman of the PTD-NUPENG, Comrade Lucky Osesua, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday that men of the Military Task Force operating in Port Harcourt burnt two trucks conveying HPFO, otherwise known as Black Oil on Tuesday night, saying the truck drivers were falsely accused of transporting crude oil.

According to the PTD-NUPENG National Chairman, the trucks, which lifted the black oil at a modular refinery, Walter Smith Refinery and Petrochemical Ibigwe in Imo State, on Monday and Tuesday, were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper