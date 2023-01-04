Using Agro-Entrepreneurship Skills Acquisition As Tool To Address Food Shortage, Unemployment





As Nigeria not only struggles with unemployment, but the possibility of shortage of food this year 2023, due to insecurity and rising costs, it is a welcome idea that youths are benefitting from Agro-Entrepreneurship Skills training to eliminate both challenges. When you acquire a skill, it stays with you and can do more than put food on the table, if carried out diligently. And with the training focusing on the Agro sector, this will support food production in the country.

It is on this note that management of Total Energies and it’s senior partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, together with South Atlantic Petroleum, China National Offshore Oil Corporation and PRIME130 Nigeria Ltd, have trained 20 youths residing in Cross River State, to acquire skill agro- entrepreneurship skills.

The training bothered on post harvest management of agricultural produce from primary production to processing and marketing, to help beneficiaries become self reliant, financially…





Source: Leadership Newspaper