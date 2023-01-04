Zulum, Sirika Obtain 12,000 Copies Of Pantami’s Book To Promote Skills





Governor of Borno State Babagana Umara Zulum and the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, have obtained 12,000 copies of a new book written by the minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

They said they secured the copies to support efforts to boost skills in the country.

The book, “Skills Rather than Just Degrees”, was unveiled in Abuja by Pantami on 24th of November, 2022.

Pantami, who is a Professor of Cybersecurity at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, has provided fresh ideas on how to solve unemployment problems.

In a statement by the senior technical assistant (R&D) to the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Femi Adeluyi, he said, “The president of Microsoft Corporation wrote the Foreword to the book.”

“In a bid to boost skilling in Nigeria, Professor Babagana Zulum obtained 10,000 copies of the book for distribution in schools and other institutions in Borno State.

“Senator Hadi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper