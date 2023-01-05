48 Hours After Sacking Atiku’s Ally, Bauchi Emir Appoints New Waziri





The Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, Thursday, appointed Alhaji Muhammad Uba Ahmed Kari as the new Waziri of Bauchi Emirate.

The appointment of the new Waziri, a Senior Councilor in the Bauchi Emirate Council, followed the removal of Alhaji Muhammad Bello Kirfi from the same position two days ago, for alleged disrespect and disloyalty to Governor Bala Mohammed and Bauchi State government.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kirfi was a Minister of Special Duties and a political ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

A press statement signed by the Information Officer of the Bauchi Emirate Council, Babangida Hassan Jahun, said the turbaning ceremony of the new Waziri would be performed Friday by the Emir of Bauchi.

The statement said, “The Bauchi Emirate Council fondly request the company of relatives, friends and well-wishers to the turbaning ceremony of the new Waziri of Bauchi, Alhaji Muhammad Uba Kari on 6th January, 2023 at 11:00am at the Emir’s Palace, Bauchi.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper