Akeredolu Approves New Retirement Age For Ondo Teachers





Ondo State governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the new harmonised retirement age for teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state.

The governor spoke while playing host to the leadership of organised labour in the state.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Sunday Adeleye Oluwole had earlier during the visit pleaded with Governor Akeredolu to approve the new retirement age for teachers in the state.

Adeleye said the federal government and some state governments had started implementing the Act that puts teachers retirement age at 65years or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu approved the labour’s demand and directed the state head of service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele to work out details of the new policy immediately.

In an interview, the state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Comrade Victor Amoko expressed appreciation to the governor for the timely approval.

Amoko said,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper